Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE EMILE GEHANT- Belfort 1973 - 1981
-
Rue De Châteaudun- Belfort 1981 - 1983
-
Collège René Goscinny- Valdoie 1983 - 1985
-
Lycée Raoul Follereau- Belfort 1985 - 1989
-
Ecole D'aides Soignantes-ifsi-centre Hospitalier- Belfort 2007 - 2008
Parcours entreprise
-
CES DE VALDOIE- Valdoie 1983 - 1985
-
Association Hospitalière Les Vergers - Aide soignante (Autre)- Rougemont le chateau 2008 - 2009
-
Ssiad Le Val D'or - Aide soignante à domicile- Valdoie 2009 - 2012
-
Residence Dauphine- Romans sur isere 2013 - maintenant
-
Fa Nny Ligne Beauté Bien-etre Au Naturel - Ariix - VDI (Profession libérale)- Pont de l'isere 2018 - maintenant
-
Fanny Girardin Reseau Hb Immobilier - Agent immobilier (Commercial)- Pont de l'isere 2020 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Fanny GIRARDIN
-
Vit à :
PONT DE L'ISERE, France
-
Née le :
17 févr. 1970 (52 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Bien dans sa tête bien dans mes baskets que j'ai pas !!!
Profession :
Agent Immobilier RESEAU HB Immobilier
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
