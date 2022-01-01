Fanny GIRARDIN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Fanny GIRARDIN

  • Vit à :

    PONT DE L'ISERE, France

  • Née le :

    17 févr. 1970 (52 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Bien dans sa tête bien dans mes baskets que j'ai pas !!!

  • Profession :

    Agent Immobilier RESEAU HB Immobilier

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Goûts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Fan de

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :
    Je rêve d'y aller :