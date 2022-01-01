Florence BRETEAU est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE MARIE CURIE- La ville du bois 1983 - 1986
-
Ecole Ambroise Pare (La Ville Du Bois)- La ville du bois 1986 - 1992
-
Collège Paul Fort- Montlhery 1992 - 1996
-
Lycée Perrin- Longjumeau 1996 - 2000
-
Lycée Professionnel Jean Perrin- Longjumeau 1996 - 2000
-
Chambre De Commerce Et D'industrie De L'essonne- Evry 2000 - 2003
Parcours club
-
CENTRE DE LOISIRS- La ville du bois 1986 - 1992
-
ECURIES DE CHARTREUX- Saulx les chartreux 2002 - 2010
Parcours de vacances
-
Centre équestre- Chateaulin 1998 - 1998
Parcours entreprise
-
Alcatel Submarine Networks (Alcatel Lucent) - Employée administrative (Administratif)- NOZAY 2000 - 2000
-
AXILYA - Employée administrative (Administratif)- Saclay 2000 - 2003
-
Artacrea - Employée administrative (Administratif)- Champlan 2004 - 2006
-
SMPI EMBELLISSEMENT - Employée administrative (Administratif)- Corbeil essonnes 2006 - 2006
-
CORPORATE EXPRESS ANFA - Employée administrative (Administratif)- Bondoufle 2007 - 2007
-
Stef-tfe - Employée administrative (Administratif)- Bondoufle 2007 - 2007
-
NOVUS DAHLE - Employée administrative (Administratif)- Massy 2007 - 2008
-
STAREXCEL - Assistante approvisionnements (Autre)- Sainte genevieve des bois 2008 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Florence BRETEAU
-
Vit à :
LA VILLE DU BOIS, France
-
Née le :
19 déc. 1980 (41 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
En couple depuis 10 ans, PACSée et fiancée, et 1 ange dans ma vie
Profession :
SECRETAIRE / ASSISTANTE
Situation familiale :
fiancé(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Espagne - France - Pays-Bas - Royaume-Uni
-
