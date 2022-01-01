Florence BRETEAU est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

Parcours de vacances

Parcours entreprise

  • Alcatel Submarine Networks (Alcatel Lucent)  - Employée administrative (Administratif)

     -  NOZAY 2000 - 2000

  • AXILYA  - Employée administrative (Administratif)

     -  Saclay 2000 - 2003

  • Artacrea  - Employée administrative (Administratif)

     -  Champlan 2004 - 2006

  • SMPI EMBELLISSEMENT  - Employée administrative (Administratif)

     -  Corbeil essonnes 2006 - 2006

  • CORPORATE EXPRESS ANFA  - Employée administrative (Administratif)

     -  Bondoufle 2007 - 2007

  • Stef-tfe  - Employée administrative (Administratif)

     -  Bondoufle 2007 - 2007

  • NOVUS DAHLE  - Employée administrative (Administratif)

     -  Massy 2007 - 2008

  • STAREXCEL  - Assistante approvisionnements (Autre)

     -  Sainte genevieve des bois 2008 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Florence BRETEAU

  • Vit à :

    LA VILLE DU BOIS, France

  • Née le :

    19 déc. 1980 (41 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    En couple depuis 10 ans, PACSée et fiancée, et 1 ange dans ma vie

  • Profession :

    SECRETAIRE / ASSISTANTE

  • Situation familiale :

    fiancé(e)

  • Enfants :

    1

