Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE JULES FERRY- Levallois perret 1962 - 1965
ECOLE PIERRE BROSSOLETTE- Yerres 1966 - 1970
Collège Guillaume Budé- Yerres 1970 - 1972
Collège Michel Vignaud- Limours 1972 - 1974
Collège Les Amonts- Les ulis 1974 - 1976
Lycée L'essouriau- Les ulis 1976 - 1979
IUT ORSAY MESURES PHYSIQUES- Orsay 1979 - 1981
Université Pierre Et Marie Curie : Paris Vi- Paris 1984 - 1988
Parcours militaire
3rh- Pforzheim 1981 - 1982
Troisieme Regiment De Hussard- Pforzheim 1981 - 1982
Parcours club
Décibel Groupe Vocal- Mareil marly 1989 - 1995
Parcours entreprise
Bull Ingénierie - Informaticien (Informatique)- Le pecq 1992 - 1996
TANDEM - Ingénieur commercial (Commercial)- Sevres 1996 - 1998
COMPAQ - Global Account Manager (Commercial)- Issy les moulineaux 1999 - 2000
Sun Microsystems - Partner Manager (Commercial)- VELIZY VILLACOUBLAY 2000 - 2003
STRATUS - Business Developper Mananger (Commercial)- Nanterre 2003 - 2005
IORGA- Asnieres sur seine 2005 - maintenant
DOCAPOST BPO- Charenton le pont 2007 - maintenant
La Poste- RENNES 2011 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :François RIO
Vit à :
MANTES LA VILLE, France
Né le :
16 févr. 1959 (63 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Ingénieur Commercial Informatique
Situation familiale :
divorcé(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
