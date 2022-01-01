Françoise BETEMPS est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Saint Joseph Jeanne D'arc (Saint Amand Montrond)- Saint amand montrond 1959 - 1968
-
Collège Jean Valette- Saint amand montrond 1968 - 1972
-
LA PROVIDENCE- Blois 1972 - 1973
Parcours club
-
ECLAIREUSES ECLAIREURS DE FRANCE- Saint amand montrond 1970 - 1973
Parcours entreprise
-
Rousseau- Saint amand montrond 1973 - 1974
-
Hopital Lariboisière- Paris
admissions1980 - 1990
-
HOPITAL BEAUJON- Clichy
frais de séjour1990 - 1999
-
HOPITAL LOUIS MOURIER- Colombes
frais de séjour et régie1999 - maintenant
-
Hopital Sainte Perine Paris 16 Eme- Paris 2008 - maintenant
-
HOPITAL CORENTIN CELTON- Issy les moulineaux 2014 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Françoise BETEMPS
-
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Bonjour à tous
Profession :
Adjoint administratif
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
