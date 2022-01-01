Gaelle CLARKE (MARTIN) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Gaston Ramon (Crepy En Valois)- Crepy en valois 1984 - 1989
Collège Jean De La Fontaine- Crepy en valois 1989 - 1993
Lycée Jean Monnet- Crepy en valois 1993 - 1996
Université Picardie-jules-verne : Amiens- Amiens 1996 - 1998
Université De Nanterre : Paris X- Nanterre 2000 - 2001
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Gaelle CLARKE (MARTIN)
Vit à :
TELFORD, Royaume-Uni
Née le :
24 juin 1978 (44 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
I' m not from anywhere, I am from everywhere. ...
Profession :
Finance
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Gaelle CLARKE (MARTIN) a publié Whiskey and Graeme !
My Furbabies!! Lire la suite
Gaelle CLARKE (MARTIN) a créé l'événement : Mr & Mrs Clarke
We had a very small wedding, 11 guests and a meal at the brasserie across the road from our flat, a 2 hour meal and a honeymoon in Cuba in 2012 :)
Gaelle CLARKE (MARTIN) Et ils ont aussi pris le tunnel sous la manche plusieurs fois. LOL !
Sophie LEGRAND Les voyages ne les stressent pas ?
Catherine GEOFFROY - GAIGNON (GEOFFROY) un animal qui est habitué à voyager ne stresse pas pour lui c'est tout naturel