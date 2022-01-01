RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Montigny-sur-Loing dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Sainte-marie- Saint pierre les nemours 1991 - 1994
-
Collège Honore De Balzac- Nemours 1994 - 1996
-
Lycée Blanche De Castille- Fontainebleau
Bac STT1996 - 1999
-
ECOLE PIGIER- Melun
BTS action commerciale1999 - 2000
-
Croix Rouge Suzanne Pérousse- Paris
Eleve ambulancier CCA2004 - 2004
Parcours entreprise
-
AMBULANCE DIDOT - Ambulancier- Montereau fault yonne 2004 - 2005
-
Ambulance Carric - Ambulancier- Pont sur yonne 2005 - 2006
-
Société Planete Ambulances - Ambulancier- Ozoir la ferriere 2006 - 2007
-
Ambulances Stella - Ambulancier- Melun 2007 - 2010
-
Ambulances Tom - Gerant- Dammarie les lys 2010 - maintenant
-
Tom Ambulances - Gerant- Villemandeur 2013 - maintenant
-
Gh Invest - Gerant- Montigny sur loing 2017 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Geoffrey HOCHART
-
Vit à :
MONTIGNY SUR LOING, France
-
Né le :
18 déc. 1980 (41 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Gerant
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
1
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
États-Unis - France - Italie - Portugal
-
Geoffrey HOCHART a ajouté Société Planete Ambulances à son parcours professionnel
-
Geoffrey HOCHART a ajouté Gh Invest à son parcours professionnel
-
Geoffrey HOCHART a ajouté Tom Ambulances à son parcours professionnel
-
Geoffrey HOCHART a ajouté Ambulances Tom à son parcours professionnel
-
Geoffrey HOCHART a ajouté Ambulances Stella à son parcours professionnel
-
Geoffrey HOCHART a ajouté AMBULANCE DIDOT à son parcours professionnel
-
Geoffrey HOCHART a ajouté Ambulance Carric à son parcours professionnel
-
Geoffrey HOCHART a créé l'événement : Tom
Naissance de Tom