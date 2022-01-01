RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Châtenay-Malabry dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE JEAN JAURES- Saint nazaire 1983 - 1989
Collège Albert Vincon- Saint nazaire 1989 - 1993
Lycée Aristide Briand- Saint nazaire 1993 - 1997
Iut De Saint-nazaire- Saint nazaire 1997 - 1999
Parcours entreprise
Memorex Telex - Stage Informatique (Informatique)- Nantes 1999 - 1999
Océ Industries - Monteur-testeur (Technique)- Guerande 2000 - 2000
Institut De Formation Et De Certification ( Ifc ) - Formation MCSE W2k (Informatique)- Saint herblain 2000 - 2001
Ariane Ii / Transiciel - Administrateur réseau (Informatique)- Saint cloud 2001 - 2002
Transiciel (Sogeti) - Administrateur réseau (Informatique)- SAINT CLOUD 2002 - 2004
Transiciel (Sogeti) - Chef de Projet (Informatique)- SAINT CLOUD 2004 - 2006
CHRYSEIS MICRO ET RESEAUX - Chef de projet (Informatique)- Antony 2006 - 2008
Nelite - Consultant (Informatique)- Paris 2008 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
1 Er Régiment Du Genie- Strasbourg 2000 - 2000
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Geoffrey PAREDES
Vit à :
CHATENAY MALABRY, France
Né le :
9 févr. 1977 (45 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Chef de projet
Situation familiale :
en union libre