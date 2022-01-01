Graziella COURTEL (GAILLON) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Corneille Sevigne (Barentin)- Barentin 1991 - 1995
-
Collège Catherine Bernard- Barentin 1996 - 2001
-
Lycée Professionnel Edmond Labbé- Barentin 2001 - 2005
-
GRETA- Barentin 2005 - 2006
Parcours entreprise
-
Au Fil Du Temps "retouche" - Stagiaire (Autre)- Barentin 2002 - 2002
-
Sarl Julien Classic "confection" - Stagiaire (Autre)- Barentin 2004 - 2004
-
Sarl Badin-sartel - Stagiaire (Autre)- Barentin 2005 - 2005
-
King Des Prix - Stagiaire (Autre)- Barentin 2005 - 2005
-
Au Bon Gout "mercerie" - Stagiaire (Autre)- Barentin 2006 - 2006
-
HOPITAL DE BARENTIN - LingÃ¨re (Autre)- Barentin 2007 - 2009
-
Hopital Local De Barentin- Barentin 2007 - 2009
-
Onela Yvetot - Aide Ã domicile (Autre)- Yvetot 2019 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Graziella COURTEL (GAILLON)
-
Vit Ã :
France
-
NÃ©e en :
1985 (37 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Maman de deux petites filles adorables
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
