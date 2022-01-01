Gregoire DALMAZZO est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Pommier-picard- Roissy en brie 1986 - 1987
-
Collège Eugène Delacroix- Roissy en brie 1987 - 1992
-
Lycée Charles Le Chauve- Roissy en brie 1992 - 1994
-
SAINT JOHN PERSE- Paris 1994 - 1995
-
Université Pierre Et Marie Curie : Paris Vi- Paris 1995 - 1998
-
INSTITUT DES SCIENCES ET TECHNIQUES DES YVELINES- Versailles 1998 - 2002
-
Collège Eugène Delacroix- Roissy en brie 2011 - 2012
Parcours entreprise
-
EYETECH SOFTWARE - Informaticien (Informatique)- Courbevoie 2003 - 2004
-
Bouygues Telecom - Informaticien (Informatique)- VELIZY VILLACOUBLAY 2004 - 2006
-
Orange Business Services (Orange) - Direction de projet (Informatique)- LA DÃ‰FENSE 2006 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Gregoire DALMAZZO
-
Vit Ã :
VILLIERS SUR MARNE, France
-
NÃ© le :
8 sept. 1976 (45 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Je suis ingénieur / chef de projet dans les télécoms.
Je suis couple mais pas marié.
Profession :
Chef de projet Telecom
Situation familiale :
cÃ©libataire
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
