RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat des lÃ©gislatives Ã HÅ“nheim
Isabelle WEIDER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Antoine De Saint Exupery (Freyming Merlebach)- Freyming merlebach 1974 - 1979
-
Collège Albert Camus- Freyming merlebach 1979 - 1984
-
Lycée Blaise Pascal- Forbach 1984 - 1987
-
Institut De Formation En Soins Infirmiers Ch Marie-madeleine- Forbach 1987 - 1990
-
Institut De Puériculture De Strasbourg- Strasbourg 1990 - 1991
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Isabelle WEIDER
-
Vit Ã :
HOENHEIM, France
-
NÃ©e en :
1968 (54 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
PuÃ©ricultrice
Situation familiale :
cÃ©libataire
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Isabelle WEIDER a reconnu Bruno COLETTI sur la photo Troisième
-
Isabelle WEIDER a reconnu Christophe BERNT sur la photo Troisième
-
Isabelle WEIDER a reconnu Sophie GBETRO sur la photo Troisième
-
Isabelle WEIDER a reconnu Philippe MARAVIC sur la photo Troisième
-
Isabelle WEIDER a reconnu Isabelle WEIDER sur la photo Troisième