Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Le Saut Le Cerf (Epinal)- Epinal 1970 - 1973
Lycée Saint-joseph- Epinal 1973 - 1980
LYCEE NOMINE HENRY LORITZ- Nancy 1980 - 1981
CNAM INFORMATIQUE- Nancy 1989 - 1994
Iut Nancy Charlemagne (Nancy Ii)- Nancy 1991 - 1992
Parcours club
DOGNEVILLE FC- Dogneville 1978 - 1982
Tagada ! Nancy-sports- Nancy 1995 - 1998
Parcours entreprise
Armee De L'air - Informaticien (Informatique)- Drachenbronn birlenbach 1982 - 1988
Soditel France - Développeur (Informatique)- Nancy 1989 - 1992
CERP LORRAINE - Développeur (Informatique)- Nancy 1992 - 1994
Hopidom S.a. - Informaticien (Informatique)- Nancy 1994 - 1998
S.a. Hays It - Informaticien (Informatique)- Neuilly sur seine 1998 - 2001
ELCIMAI INFORMATIQUE - Informaticien (Informatique)- Melun 2001 - 2002
Groupe Laiteries Réunies De Genève - Informaticien (Informatique)- Geneve 2003 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Jean-Marc TONI
Vit à :
BONNEVILLE, France
Né en :
1962 (60 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Une bonne tartiflette entre amis...
Profession :
Informaticien
Situation familiale :
séparé(e)