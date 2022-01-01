Jerome ANCELLET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
GASTON ROUSSET- Conflans sainte honorine 1981 - 1985
-
Collège Jules Verne- Les mureaux 1985 - 1990
-
Lycée Francois Villon- Les mureaux 1990 - 1992
-
Lycée Jean Jacques Rousseau- Montmorency 1992 - 1994
-
Lycée Edmond Rostand- Saint ouen l'aumone 1994 - 1996
Parcours militaire
-
17 E Rcs- Maisons laffitte
maréchal des logis à l''école d''instruction1996 - 1997
Parcours entreprise
-
EXMA - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Porcheville 1998 - 2005
-
CARDINAL - Commercial (Commercial)- Pierrelaye 2005 - maintenant
-
FERMETURES ROBERT CONCORDE - Commercial (Commercial)- Limay 2005 - maintenant
-
LTB FRANCE - Commercial (Commercial)- Bobigny 2006 - maintenant
-
Brossette - Responsable clientèle- Maisons alfort 2010 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Jerome ANCELLET
-
Vit à :
MOISSELLES, France
-
Né en :
1974 (48 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
1 garcon de 7ans et une fille de 14 mois .jerome.ancellet@free.fr
Profession :
Technico commercial
Situation familiale :
divorcé(e)
Enfants :
2