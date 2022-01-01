Jerome ANCELLET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours militaire

  • 17 E Rcs

     -  Maisons laffitte

    maréchal des logis à l''école d''instruction

    1996 - 1997

Parcours entreprise

  • EXMA  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     -  Porcheville 1998 - 2005

  • CARDINAL  - Commercial (Commercial)

     -  Pierrelaye 2005 - maintenant

  • FERMETURES ROBERT CONCORDE  - Commercial (Commercial)

     -  Limay 2005 - maintenant

  • LTB FRANCE  - Commercial (Commercial)

     -  Bobigny 2006 - maintenant

  • Brossette  - Responsable clientèle

     -  Maisons alfort 2010 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Jerome ANCELLET

  • Vit à :

    MOISSELLES, France

  • Né en :

    1974 (48 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    1 garcon de 7ans et une fille de 14 mois .jerome.ancellet@free.fr

  • Profession :

    Technico commercial

  • Situation familiale :

    divorcé(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

