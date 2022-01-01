JÃ©rÃ´me DELHAYE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Robert Debré- Les andelys 1977 - 1980
-
école Primaire Jean Pierre Blanchard- Les andelys 1981 - 1985
-
Collège Roger Gaudeau- Les andelys
6Ã¨me E - 5Ã¨me F - 4 Ã¨me D - 3Ã¨me C1986 - 1989
-
Lycée Georges Dumézil- Vernon
Seconde (x2) lol1989 - 1991
-
Lycée Et Lycée Professionnel Jean Moulin- Les andelys
terminale F1 - premiere F1 - Premiere E1991 - 1994
-
Lycée Jules Siegfried- Le havre
Assistance Technique d'IngÃ©nieur ATI1994 - 1996
Parcours club
-
Compagnie De Tir A L'arc Des Andelys- Les andelys 1992 - 1994
Parcours entreprise
-
Sa Base Intermarche - PrÃ©parateur Frais (Autre)- Heudebouville 1996 - 1997
-
1er Regiment Du Train Paris - Service MÃ©dicale (Autre)- Paris 1997 - 1998
-
Psa - Peugeot Citroën - Environnement et Performance (Technique)- POISSY 1998 - 2009
-
Psa - Peugeot Citroën - Produits & RÃ©glementation (Technique)- VELIZY VILLACOUBLAY 2009 - 2009
-
Psa - Peugeot Citroën - RESPONSABLE MOYEN PEINTURE ET REGLEMENTATION (Technique)- MEUDON LA FORET 2009 - 2014
-
Peugeot Sport (Psa - Peugeot Citroën)- VELIZY VILLACOUBLAY 2014 - 2015
-
Psa - Peugeot Citroën - Chef de Produit (Marketing)- POISSY 2015 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
-
1 Er Regiment Du Train- Paris 1997 - 1998
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :JÃ©rÃ´me DELHAYE
-
Vit Ã :
SAINT GERMAIN EN LAYE, France
-
NÃ© le :
11 avril 1974 (48 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Chef de produit
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
