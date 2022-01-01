Michael RENAUD est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE SAINTE ANNE- Le havre 1980 - 1987
-
Collège Les Ormeaux- Le havre 1987 - 1991
-
Lycée Professionnel Jules Siegfried- Le havre
BAC F1 + BTS A.T.I.1991 - 1996
-
Lycée Jules Siegfried - Section B.t.s. A.t.i.- Le havre 1994 - 1996
-
Lycée Jules Siegfried- Le havre 1994 - 1996
-
Lycée Jules Siegfried- Le havre
BTS A.T.I. Stage 10 semaines "La Tolerie Plastique" + Stage 6 semaines chez "Renault Sandouville"1994 - 1996
-
Année Spéciale Tec De Co- Le havre
Stage 10 semaines chez Norauto1996 - 1997
-
IUT TECH DE CO- Le havre
Stage 10 semaines chez Norauto1996 - 1997
-
GRETA- Le havre
CAP Installateur Thermique et Sanitaire2009 - 2010
Parcours entreprise
-
Norauto - Commercial (Commercial)- TOURVILLE LA RIVIERE
Responsable Secteur Tuning puis Responsable secteur pneu auto1997 - 2000
-
Norauto- MONTIVILLIERS
Conseiller de ventes2000 - 2001
-
CARLIFE- Le havre
Responsable atelier en centre auto2001 - 2004
-
GROUPE LEADER- Le havre
Responsable Achats/Production2004 - 2008
-
Eco Chauffage 76- Le havre 2010 - 2012
-
OFIB - Formation Expert en Rénovation Energétique- Le mans 2013 - 2013
-
Bati Ethic- Gonfreville l'orcher 2013 - 2014
-
CEDEO- Le havre 2014 - maintenant
Parcours club
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Michael RENAUD
-
Vit à :
VERGETOT, France
-
Né le :
31 janv. 1976 (46 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Michael_renaud2000@yahoo.fr
Profession :
Technico-commercial sédentaire chauffage
Situation familiale :
pacsé(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Belgique - France - Luxembourg - Maroc - Royaume-Uni - Suisse
-
