  • Norauto  - Commercial (Commercial)

     -  TOURVILLE LA RIVIERE

    Responsable Secteur Tuning puis Responsable secteur pneu auto

    1997 - 2000

  • Norauto

     -  MONTIVILLIERS

    Conseiller de ventes

    2000 - 2001

  • CARLIFE

     -  Le havre

    Responsable atelier en centre auto

    2001 - 2004

  • GROUPE LEADER

     -  Le havre

    Responsable Achats/Production

    2004 - 2008

  • Eco Chauffage 76

     -  Le havre 2010 - 2012

  • OFIB  - Formation Expert en Rénovation Energétique

     -  Le mans 2013 - 2013

  • Bati Ethic

     -  Gonfreville l'orcher 2013 - 2014

  • CEDEO

     -  Le havre 2014 - maintenant

    Michael RENAUD

    VERGETOT, France

    31 janv. 1976 (46 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

    Michael_renaud2000@yahoo.fr

    Technico-commercial sédentaire chauffage

    pacsé(e)

    2

