RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Villepinte
Laurent BOURGEOIS est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE PREVOYANTS- Aulnay sous bois 1982 - 1986
-
Collège Le Parc- Aulnay sous bois 1986 - 1990
-
Lycée Jean Zay- Aulnay sous bois 1990 - 1994
-
Iut De Cachan Université Paris Xi- Cachan 1994 - 1996
-
Esig : Ecole Supérieure D'informatique Et De Gestion- Paris 1996 - 1998
Parcours entreprise
-
SKILLS CONSULTING- Nanterre 1998 - 2005
-
Institut De Radioprotection Et De Sureté Nucléaire (Irsn) - Directeur informatique (Informatique)- Fontenay aux roses 2001 - 2003
-
TPS (Canal Plus)- ISSY LES MOULINEAUX 2003 - 2004
-
LogicaCMG (Logica) - DBA Architecte (Informatique)- PARIS 2005 - maintenant
-
HSBC - DBA Oracle / SQL Server / DB2 (Informatique)- PARIS 2008 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Laurent BOURGEOIS
-
Vit à :
VILLEPINTE, France
-
Né en :
1974 (48 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Ingenieur ien informatique
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
1