Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
MATERNELLE GUYNEMER- Saint girons 1983 - 1987
-
ECOLE DU CHAMP DE MARS- Saint girons 1987 - 1992
-
Collège Du Couserans- Saint girons
Brevet des CollÃ¨ges en 19961992 - 1996
-
FRANCOIS CAMEL- Saint girons 1996 - 1997
-
Lycée Raymond Naves- Toulouse
BEP en 1998 BAC PRO en 20001997 - 2000
Parcours entreprise
-
ATC- Metz 2000 - 2001
-
Veolia Eau (Veolia) - EmployÃ©e administrative (Administratif)- METZ 2001 - 2013
-
Paroisses Courcelles-ch Et Condé-nth - I.E.R. (Autre)- Conde northen
Intervenante en Enseignement Religieux Ã l'Ã©cole primaire2013 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Lauriane LUCCHESE
-
Vit Ã :
COURCELLES CHAUSSY, France
-
NÃ©e le :
10 aoÃ»t 1981 (41 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
I.E.R.
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
