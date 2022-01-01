Marc MONSET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

  • ECOLE RENAULT

     -  Boulogne billancourt

    apprenti tolier formeur

    1969 - 1972

Parcours entreprise

  • Renault  - Technicien (Technique)

     -  BOULOGNE BILLANCOURT 1969 - 1972

  • RNUR  - Ouvrier (Production)

     -  Boulogne billancourt

    Tolier formeur

    1972 - 1981

  • RENAULT VEHICULES INDUSTRIELS  - Technicien (Technique)

     -  Suresnes

    Technicien de formation en tolerie

    1981 - 1985

  • LEBRANCHU

     -  Beauchamp

    Controleur en carrosserie

    1986 - 1989

Parcours club

Parcours militaire

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Marc MONSET

  • Vit à :

    SEPTEUIL, France

  • Né le :

    24 mai 1953 (70 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Programmeur cao-cfao

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

