Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE RENAULT- Boulogne billancourt
apprenti tolier formeur1969 - 1972
Parcours entreprise
-
Renault - Technicien (Technique)- BOULOGNE BILLANCOURT 1969 - 1972
-
RNUR - Ouvrier (Production)- Boulogne billancourt
Tolier formeur1972 - 1981
-
RENAULT VEHICULES INDUSTRIELS - Technicien (Technique)- Suresnes
Technicien de formation en tolerie1981 - 1985
-
LEBRANCHU- Beauchamp
Controleur en carrosserie1986 - 1989
Parcours club
-
CLUB HIPPIQUE TOURNEBRIDE- La celle saint cloud 1970 - 1981
-
CLUB HIPPIQUE DES ANTIQUES- Saint remy de provence 1970 - 1981
-
CLUB DES JEUNES CE RNUR- Boulogne billancourt 1971 - 1980
Parcours militaire
-
Cisalat (Centre Dinstruction Et De Spécialisation De Laviation Légère De Larmée De Terre)- Essey les nancy 1975 - 1975
-
Galca 2- Friedrichshafen 1975 - 1976
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Marc MONSET
-
Vit à :
SEPTEUIL, France
-
Né le :
24 mai 1953 (70 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Programmeur cao-cfao
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2