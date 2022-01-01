Marie DEVESA est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • A²a Secafi  - Employée administrative (Administratif)

     -  Valentigney 2003 - 2003

  • Psa - Peugeot Citroën  - Ouvrière (Production)

     -  SOCHAUX 2004 - 2004

  • Psa - Peugeot Citroën  - Ouvrière (Production)

     -  SOCHAUX 2005 - 2005

  • Cofathec  - Lieu d'apprentissage pour mon bts (Administratif)

     -  Belfort 2006 - 2008

  • MANPOWER TERTIAIRES  - Assistante d'agence (Ressources humaines)

     -  Belfort

    Lieur de mon apprentissage pour ma licence

    2008 - 2009

  • Demathieu & Bard  - Secrétaire administrative (Administratif)

     -  Bessoncourt 2009 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Marie DEVESA

  • Vit à :

    BELFORT, France

  • Née le :

    18 juin 1986 (35 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Secrétaire administrative

  • Situation familiale :

    en union libre

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Goûts musicaux

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :
    Je rêve d'y aller :