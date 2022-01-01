Marie DEVESA est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole De La Tuilerie (Abbevillers)- Abbevillers 1992 - 1997
-
Collège Des Quatre Terres- Herimoncourt 1997 - 2002
-
Lycée Professionnel Les Huisselets- Montbeliard
BEP Secrétariat2002 - 2004
-
Lycée Courbet- Belfort
1ère d'Adaptation STT et Terminale ACA2004 - 2006
-
Lycée Raoul Follereau- Belfort
BTS ASSISTANTE DE GESTION PME/PMI PAR ALTERNANCE2006 - 2008
-
IMT- Belfort
Licence en Ressources Humaines par alternance2008 - 2009
Parcours entreprise
-
A²a Secafi - Employée administrative (Administratif)- Valentigney 2003 - 2003
-
Psa - Peugeot Citroën - Ouvrière (Production)- SOCHAUX 2004 - 2004
-
Psa - Peugeot Citroën - Ouvrière (Production)- SOCHAUX 2005 - 2005
-
Cofathec - Lieu d'apprentissage pour mon bts (Administratif)- Belfort 2006 - 2008
-
MANPOWER TERTIAIRES - Assistante d'agence (Ressources humaines)- Belfort
Lieur de mon apprentissage pour ma licence2008 - 2009
-
Demathieu & Bard - Secrétaire administrative (Administratif)- Bessoncourt 2009 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Marie DEVESA
-
Vit à :
BELFORT, France
-
Née le :
18 juin 1986 (35 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Secrétaire administrative
Situation familiale :
en union libre