Michel CARRIER (MICHEL CARRIER)
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole E.blanguernon- Antony 1969 - 1972
-
Collège Ferdinand Buisson- Antony 1972 - 1976
-
Theodore Monot- Antony 1976 - 1978
Parcours entreprise
-
Hôpital Américain De Paris - RESPONSABLE RESTAURATION (Autre)- Neuilly sur seine 1978 - 1998
-
SOGERES- Boulogne billancourt 1988 - 2021
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Michel CARRIER (MICHEL CARRIER)
-
Vit à :
YERRES, France
-
Né le :
18 janv. 1961 (60 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui

Mes goûts et passions

Voyages
-
