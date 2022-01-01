Election prÃ©sidentielle 2022

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

  • CONSERVATOIRE

     -  Reims

    PROFF NADINE DE MARSANGE, CAROLE VIALE, (petits rats)

    1947 - 1953

  • VESPA CLUB DE CHAMPAGNE

     -  Reims

    jean-marie CHRETIEN

    1950 - 1960

  • Champagne Chante

     -  Reims

    NIZOU, MICHEL ET MONIQUE POULET ET EVELYNE, LUCIEN MESNIS, CHANTAL MESNIS, JEAN-PIERRE RIVIERE

    1950 - 1960

Parcours de vacances

  • LA CERISAIE

     -  Reims

    colo bernadette DARDAR ,PATRONAGE DE STE CLOTILDECOMMUNION SOLENNELLE 1951/1952? RENALD DE VILLA, MAUD BONDON MARIE CLAUDE FUCHET, MICHEL CANIVET,

    1950 - 1953

Parcours entreprise

  • Docks Remois Reims Betheny  - Service des titres M. BOURG (ComptabilitÃ©)

     -  Reims

    je travaillais avec M.GLAD, M.DROUAOT, MLLS POUCHAIN DANIELLE, NOEL MICHELE(sont fiancÃ© LOUPIOTTE)Mme GOURAND (MISS REIMS)MR GROS RENE MR (PAUL PAUL) (la GRANDE JACQUELINE)MICHEL COLLIGNON etalagiste,

    1954 - 1960

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Michele LELUAN

  • Vit Ã  :

    REIMS, France

  • NÃ©e le :

    20 dÃ©c. 1941 (80 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    BONJOUR A TOUTES ET A TOUS QUI ME RECONNAITRONS
    REIMS ES UNE JOLIE VILLE QUE J'AI TOUJOURS AIMEE AINSI QUE TOUS MES MES AMIS DE TOUJOURS

  • Profession :

    RETRAITEE/GRAND MERE ET ARRIERE GRAND MERE

  • Situation familiale :

    veuf(ve)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    Instruments de musique

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Fan de

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

