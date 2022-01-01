RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã Reims
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE EMILE GERBAULT A- Reims 1947 - 1949
-
ECOLE SAINTE ANNE- Reims 1947 - 1953
-
ECOLE MAISON BLANCHE- Reims 1950 - 1953
Parcours club
-
CONSERVATOIRE- Reims
PROFF NADINE DE MARSANGE, CAROLE VIALE, (petits rats)1947 - 1953
-
VESPA CLUB DE CHAMPAGNE- Reims
jean-marie CHRETIEN1950 - 1960
-
Champagne Chante- Reims
NIZOU, MICHEL ET MONIQUE POULET ET EVELYNE, LUCIEN MESNIS, CHANTAL MESNIS, JEAN-PIERRE RIVIERE1950 - 1960
Parcours de vacances
-
LA CERISAIE- Reims
colo bernadette DARDAR ,PATRONAGE DE STE CLOTILDECOMMUNION SOLENNELLE 1951/1952? RENALD DE VILLA, MAUD BONDON MARIE CLAUDE FUCHET, MICHEL CANIVET,1950 - 1953
Parcours entreprise
-
Docks Remois Reims Betheny - Service des titres M. BOURG (ComptabilitÃ©)- Reims
je travaillais avec M.GLAD, M.DROUAOT, MLLS POUCHAIN DANIELLE, NOEL MICHELE(sont fiancÃ© LOUPIOTTE)Mme GOURAND (MISS REIMS)MR GROS RENE MR (PAUL PAUL) (la GRANDE JACQUELINE)MICHEL COLLIGNON etalagiste,1954 - 1960
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Michele LELUAN
-
Vit Ã :
REIMS, France
-
NÃ©e le :
20 dÃ©c. 1941 (80 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
BONJOUR A TOUTES ET A TOUS QUI ME RECONNAITRONS
REIMS ES UNE JOLIE VILLE QUE J'AI TOUJOURS AIMEE AINSI QUE TOUS MES MES AMIS DE TOUJOURS
Profession :
RETRAITEE/GRAND MERE ET ARRIERE GRAND MERE
Situation familiale :
veuf(ve)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
NAISSANCE DE MON 2 EME PETIT FILS NICOLAS AUJOURD'HUI IL A PRESQUE 3 ANS !!!
aujourd'hui avec sa petite maman
Michele LELUAN a publiÃ© LADY dite MINETTE 11 ANS LE 31 JANVIER 2015
LADY dite MINETTE 11 ANS LE 31 JANVIER 2015 Lire la suite
J4AI RETROUVER MON COUSIN CHRISTIAN COURTEIX QUI HABITAIT REIMS AUSSI
NOUS NOUS SOMMES RETROUVER 50 ANS APRES !!!!! super !!
