Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE PRIMAIRE JEAN MONNET- Fenouillet 1957 - 1964
-
Lycée Raymond Naves- Toulouse 1964 - 1967
Parcours club
-
Ranch L'hacienda- Aussonne 1969 - 1971
-
Parcours entreprise
-
RENAULT VEHICULES INDUSTRIELS- Toulouse 1973 - 1986
-
AMST - Employée administrative (Administratif)- Toulouse 1999 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Michelle APARICIO (SALLES)
-
Vit à :
VILLEMATIER, France
-
Née en :
1951 (72 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
SECRETAIRE MEDICALE
Situation familiale :
divorcé(e)
Enfants :
2