Nadège FLEISCHMANN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours club
-
CENTRE EQUESTRE SHRU- Eckbolsheim 1992 - 1998
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE INSTITUTION NOTRE DAME DE SION- Strasbourg 1992 - 1995
-
Collège Notre-dame De Sion- Strasbourg 1995 - 1998
-
Lycée Agricole- Obernai 1996 - 1998
-
Lycée Professionnel Agricole- Erstein 1998 - 2001
-
Institut Supérieur Européen De Formation Par Alternance Et Continu- Strasbourg 2001 - 2003
Parcours entreprise
-
Jardiland - Apprentie (Commercial)- VENDENHEIM 2001 - 2003
-
Ikea - Vendeuse (Commercial)- STRASBOURG 2003 - 2004
-
GO SPORT - Vendeuse (Commercial)- Lampertheim 2004 - 2008
-
Grand Frais Schweighouse Sur Moder - Responsable de rayon (Commercial)- Schweighouse sur moder 2008 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Nadège FLEISCHMANN
-
Vit à :
TRUCHTERSHEIM, France
-
Née en :
1981 (41 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
A toi mon fils Gabriel parti trop tôt au Pays des Petits Anges...
Situation familiale :
pacsé(e)