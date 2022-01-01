Nadège FLEISCHMANN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

  • Jardiland  - Apprentie (Commercial)

     -  VENDENHEIM 2001 - 2003

  • Ikea  - Vendeuse (Commercial)

     -  STRASBOURG 2003 - 2004

  • GO SPORT  - Vendeuse (Commercial)

     -  Lampertheim 2004 - 2008

  • Grand Frais Schweighouse Sur Moder  - Responsable de rayon (Commercial)

     -  Schweighouse sur moder 2008 - maintenant

    A toi mon fils Gabriel parti trop tôt au Pays des Petits Anges...

    pacsé(e)

