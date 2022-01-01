Nadine KERMAGORET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE KERMELO- Lorient 1960 - 1965
-
NOUVELLE VILLE- Lorient 1971 - 1974
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Nadine KERMAGORET
-
Vit Ã :
LARMOR PLAGE, France
-
NÃ©e le :
14 fÃ©vr. 1957 (64 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Bonjour a tous!
Je souhaite retrouver des anciennes relations,a trés vite.
Profession :
Vendeuse
Situation familiale :
divorcÃ©(e)
Enfants :
4
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Nadine KERMAGORET a reconnu Catherine GRASSO (ROY) sur la photo 6e9
-
Nadine KERMAGORET a reconnu Nadine KERMAGORET sur la photo 6e9
-
Nadine KERMAGORET a reconnu Marie FranÃ§oise FILLATRAU (COFFEC) sur la photo 6e9
-
Nadine KERMAGORET a reconnu Francoise LE BRETON (LE ROY) sur la photo 6e9
-
Nadine KERMAGORET a reconnu Francoise LE BRETON (LE ROY) sur la photo 5?
-
Nadine KERMAGORET a reconnu Nadine KERMAGORET sur la photo 3ème4
-
Nadine KERMAGORET a reconnu LÃ©opold GUILLAMET sur la photo 3°8 collège de la Nouvelle Ville
-
Nadine KERMAGORET a reconnu Francoise VIAUD (COIFFIQUE) sur la photo 3°8 collège de la Nouvelle Ville
-
Nadine KERMAGORET a reconnu Nadine KERMAGORET sur la photo 3°8 collège de la Nouvelle Ville
-
Nadine KERMAGORET a reconnu Nadine KERMAGORET sur la photo CM1
-
Nadine KERMAGORET a reconnu Nadine KERMAGORET sur la photo CE2
-
Nadine KERMAGORET a reconnu Nadine KERMAGORET sur la photo il me semble que c'était en 3 èmè
-
Nadine KERMAGORET a reconnu Nadine KERMAGORET sur la photo 4ème 7 collège de la Nouvelle Ville
-
Nadine KERMAGORET a reconnu Nadine KERMAGORET sur la photo 5?
-
Nadine KERMAGORET a reconnu Nadine KERMAGORET sur la photo 6ème4