Nathalie EUSTACHE (HELLAS)
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole De La Grand Rue (Pure)- Pure 1969 - 1972
Collège La Croisette- Carignan 1972 - 1976
Lycée Pierre Bayle- Sedan 1976 - 1979
Parcours entreprise
Air Co - Ouvrière- Bazeilles 1980 - 1983
M.souanin - ASSISTANTE DE CABINET COMPTABLE- Paris 1983 - 1987
STREGO - ASSISTANTE DE CABINET COMPTABLE- Rochefort 1988 - 2000
CABINET CROZON - ASSISTANTE DE CABINET COMPTABLE- Romorantin lanthenay 2001 - 2003
Sologne Audit Conseil - ASSISTANTE DE CABINET COMPTABLE- Romorantin lanthenay 2003 - 2008
SYSPACK - COMPTABLE- Chabris 2008 - maintenant
GIEVRES AUTOS - Responsable comptable (Comptabilité)- Gievres 2015 - 2022
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Nathalie EUSTACHE (HELLAS)
Vit à :
PRUNIERS EN SOLOGNE, France
Née le :
13 oct. 1961 (61 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Comptable d'entreprise
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Belgique - Canada - Espagne - Italie - Royaume-Uni
