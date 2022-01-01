Nathalie EUSTACHE (HELLAS) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

  • Air Co  - Ouvrière

     -  Bazeilles 1980 - 1983

  • M.souanin  - ASSISTANTE DE CABINET COMPTABLE

     -  Paris 1983 - 1987

  • STREGO  - ASSISTANTE DE CABINET COMPTABLE

     -  Rochefort 1988 - 2000

  • CABINET CROZON  - ASSISTANTE DE CABINET COMPTABLE

     -  Romorantin lanthenay 2001 - 2003

  • Sologne Audit Conseil  - ASSISTANTE DE CABINET COMPTABLE

     -  Romorantin lanthenay 2003 - 2008

  • SYSPACK  - COMPTABLE

     -  Chabris 2008 - maintenant

  • GIEVRES AUTOS  - Responsable comptable  (Comptabilité)

     -  Gievres 2015 - 2022

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Comptable d'entreprise

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    J'y suis allé(e) :