RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Dijon dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Nathalie LOPES est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Du Centre (Gevrey Chambertin)- Gevrey chambertin 1986 - 1994
-
COLLEGE LA CHAMPAGNE- Gevrey chambertin 1994 - 1998
-
STEPHEN LIEGEARD- Brochon
section scientifique1998 - 2001
-
INSTITUT DE FORMATION EN SOINS INFIRMIERS CENTRE HOSPITALIER- Beaune 2002 - 2005
Parcours entreprise
-
Chu De Dijon - Infirmière (Autre)- Dijon 2006 - maintenant
Parcours club
-
Volley Club Fixin- Fixin 2006 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Nathalie LOPES
-
Vit à :
DIJON, France
-
Née le :
5 mai 1983 (38 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Infirmière
Situation familiale :
en union libre