Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
NOTRE DAME DE LA CLARTE- Perros guirec 1947 - 1950
-
ECOLE SAINTE ANNE- Tregastel 1950 - 1954
-
NOTRE DAME DE LA CLARTE- Perros guirec 1954 - 1955
-
BOSSUET- Lannion 1955 - 1959
-
Collège Municipal Félix Le Dantec- Lannion 1960 - 1960
Parcours club
-
Bibliothèque Pour Tous- Trebeurden 1977 - maintenant
-
SPORTING CLUB DE TREBEURDEN- Trebeurden 1978 - 2005
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Nelly GELARD (PHILIPPE)
-
Vit à :
TREBEURDEN, France
-
Née en :
1944 (78 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
J'habite Trébeurden depuis longtemps mais je suis née à Perros-Guirec.
Profession :
Retraitée
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
3