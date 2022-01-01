Nelly GONOR - RECOTILLON (RECOTILLON) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE MARCEL LAVEANT- Les ponts de ce 1973 - 1978
-
Collège François Villon- Les ponts de ce 1979 - 1983
-
Lycée Urbain Mongazon- Angers 1983 - 1986
A propos
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Nelly GONOR - RECOTILLON (RECOTILLON)
-
Vit Ã :
RORTHAIS, France
-
NÃ©e en :
1967 (55 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Bonjour,
aujourd'hui mariée j'ai deux enfants Rodolphe 21 ans et Antonin 16 ans
Profession :
Assistante maternelle
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
-
