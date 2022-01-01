Olivier D'ARIES est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

  • Radio France  - Assistant (Autre)

     -  MELUN 1999 - 1999

  • NATEXIS BLEICHROEDER  - Archivage (Administratif)

     -  Paris 2004 - 2004

  • Invencis  - Chargé de communication web (Communication)

     -  Paris 2007 - 2007

  • Elianor

     -  Paris 2008 - 2009

  • E-TF1 (Tf1)  - Chef de projet éditorial / Rédacteur web (Communication)

     -  BOULOGNE BILLANCOURT

    Chef de produit Sports / TV Réalité / Jeux & Fiction française Téléfoot, F1 à la Une, Ligue des Champions, Equipe de France, Koh-Lanta, Secret Story, Le plus Grand Quizz de France, etc

    2008 - 2010

  • Nyse Euronext (Bourse De Paris)  - Chef de projet éditorial (Communication)

     -  Paris 2010 - 2011

  • Publicis - Performics  - Chef de projet éditorial SEO (Communication)

     -  Neuilly sur seine 2011 - 2016

  • Nexity  - SEO Manager (Marketing)

     -  PARIS 2016 - maintenant

  • Prénom Nom :

    Olivier D'ARIES

  • Vit à :

    PARIS, France

  • Né le :

    10 déc. 1984 (37 ans)

    SEO Manager et responsables contenus digitaux

  • Profession :

    SEO Manager

