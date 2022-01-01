Olivier D'ARIES est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
école Jeanne D'arc- Melun 1988 - 1995
-
Collège Institution Nazareth- Voisenon 1995 - 1999
-
Lycée Saint-aspais- Melun 1999 - 2004
-
IUT DE SEINE ET MARNE SUD SITE DE FONTAINEBLEAU- Fontainebleau
Section Info2004 - 2005
-
SRC AVON- Avon 2005 - 2007
-
Institut Superieur De La Communication (Iscom)- Paris 2007 - 2009
Parcours entreprise
-
Radio France - Assistant (Autre)- MELUN 1999 - 1999
-
NATEXIS BLEICHROEDER - Archivage (Administratif)- Paris 2004 - 2004
-
Invencis - Chargé de communication web (Communication)- Paris 2007 - 2007
-
Elianor- Paris 2008 - 2009
-
E-TF1 (Tf1) - Chef de projet éditorial / Rédacteur web (Communication)- BOULOGNE BILLANCOURT
Chef de produit Sports / TV Réalité / Jeux & Fiction française Téléfoot, F1 à la Une, Ligue des Champions, Equipe de France, Koh-Lanta, Secret Story, Le plus Grand Quizz de France, etc2008 - 2010
-
Nyse Euronext (Bourse De Paris) - Chef de projet éditorial (Communication)- Paris 2010 - 2011
-
Publicis - Performics - Chef de projet éditorial SEO (Communication)- Neuilly sur seine 2011 - 2016
-
Nexity - SEO Manager (Marketing)- PARIS 2016 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Olivier D'ARIES
-
Vit à :
PARIS, France
-
Né le :
10 déc. 1984 (37 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
SEO Manager et responsables contenus digitaux
Profession :
SEO Manager
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
