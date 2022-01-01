Pascal MAHOT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Lycée Sainte-marie- Antony 1987 - 1994
Faculté De Droit Jean Monnet Université Paris Sud 11- Sceaux
Deug-Licence Economie Gestion1994 - 1997
ESC BORDEAUX- Bordeaux
Marketing Vente1997 - 2000
Mai Institut Du Management De L'achat Industriel- Talence
achats2001 - 2002
Parcours entreprise
Technocentre (Renault) - Responsable achats (Autre)- GUYANCOURT
Responsable Achat (2009) - Prestations d'Ingénierie Acheteur (2003-2008) - Prestations de Maintenance, Projet d'Investissement2003 - 2009
Gie Gce Achats - Manager Projets Achats (Autre)- Paris 2009 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Pascal MAHOT
Vit à :
L'HAY LES ROSES, France
Né le :
8 sept. 1976 (46 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Manager Projets Achats
Situation familiale :
célibataire