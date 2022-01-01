Patrice MELADE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Jules Reydellet- St denis 1972 - 1976
-
Cavé- Levallois perret 1977 - 1982
-
Collège Jean Jaurès- Levallois perret 1978 - 1982
-
Lycée Professionnel Bréquigny- Rennes 1982 - 1987
-
INSTITUT DE FORMATION EN SOINS INFIRMIERS- Saint malo 1987 - 1990
Parcours club
-
JA BREAL- Breal sous montfort
entraineur et joueur1983 - 2006
-
ASPTT RENNES- Rennes
entraineur1998 - 2000
-
Korrigans- Monterfil
entraineur2006 - maintenant
-
BCCT- La chapelle thouarault
entraineur2008 - maintenant
Parcours entreprise
-
CHU RENNES PONTCHAILLOU - Infirmier (Autre)- Rennes 1992 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Patrice MELADE
-
Vit Ã :
BREAL SOUS MONTFORT, France
-
NÃ© en :
1966 (57 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Infirmier
Situation familiale :
cÃ©libataire
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
-
