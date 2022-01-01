Patrice MELADE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

  • JA BREAL

     -  Breal sous montfort

    entraineur et joueur

    1983 - 2006

  • ASPTT RENNES

     -  Rennes

    entraineur

    1998 - 2000

  • Korrigans

     -  Monterfil

    entraineur

    2006 - maintenant

  • BCCT

     -  La chapelle thouarault

    entraineur

    2008 - maintenant

Parcours entreprise

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Patrice MELADE

  • Vit Ã  :

    BREAL SOUS MONTFORT, France

  • NÃ© en :

    1966 (57 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Infirmier

  • Situation familiale :

    cÃ©libataire

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Fan de

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :
    -