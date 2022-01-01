RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã Saint-Ouen-d'Aunis
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Corentin-caer (Morlaix)- Morlaix 1963 - 1965
-
Ecole Maternelle De Kernéguès- Morlaix 1964 - 1965
-
ECOLE DU CHATEAU- Morlaix 1966 - 1970
-
Collège Du Château- Morlaix 1970 - 1975
-
College Des 4 Moulins- Brest 1973 - 1973
-
Lycée Tristan Corbière- Plourin les morlaix
electromÃ©canicien1975 - 1977
-
CENTRE FPA- Brest
Frigoriste1984 - 1984
-
CNED- Vanves
bts froid1985 - 1987
Parcours militaire
Parcours entreprise
-
York France - Frigoriste (Technique)- Marseille
Metteur au point1984 - 2014
-
YORK FRANCE - Metteur au point (Technique)- Carquefou
Mise en service d"installation neuve en froid industriel1984 - 2014
-
York Automatic Snow Inc. - Metteur au point (Technique)- Denver
Mise en service de la station d'enneigement artificielle de Keystone avec Michel Pradel et Tod Green1990 - 2005
-
York-johnson Controls Industries- Vitrolles 1997 - 2002
-
Coutellerie A.d.l. - CommerÃ§ant (Direction gÃ©nÃ©rale)- Lanester 2014 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Patrick PATRICK SENECHAL (SENECHAL)
-
Vit Ã :
LANESTER, France
-
NÃ© en :
1959 (63 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Je suis marié, j'ai deux enfants, je vis en Bretagne
Profession :
CommerÃ§ant
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Arabie Saoudite - Bangladesh - Belgique - Bulgarie - CorÃ©e du Sud - Espagne - Ã‰tats-Unis - Ã‰thiopie - Finlande - France - Inde - Italie - Japon - Maroc - NorvÃ¨ge - Royaume-Uni - Russie - SuÃ¨de - Suisse - Syrie - Tunisie - YÃ©men
-
