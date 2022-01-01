RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Rumilly
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Albert Andre (Rumilly)- Rumilly 1974 - 1978
Parcours militaire
-
7 Rcs (Regiment De Comandement Et De Soutien)- Besancon 1984 - 1985
-
7 Rcs- Besancon 1984 - 1985
Parcours entreprise
-
La Guinguette- Vernier 1984 - 1986
-
CIFEA DMK - Pupitreur (Production)- Rumilly 1986 - 1991
-
Charmilles Technologies Sa - Pupitreur (Informatique)- Geneve 1991 - 1995
-
EDS - Ingénieur informaticien (Autre)- Geneve 1996 - 1999
-
BULL - Ingénieur informaticien (Informatique)- Geneve 1999 - 2002
-
ETAT DE GENEVE DCTI- Geneve 1999 - maintenant
-
BULL INTEGRIS - Ingénieur informaticien (Informatique)- Geneve 2002 - 2004
-
Steria - Ingenieur informatique (Informatique)- GENEVE 2004 - maintenant
-
TEAMWORK MANAGEMENT - SAP BASIS CONSULTANT- Geneve 2011 - maintenant
Parcours club
-
FCSR- Rumilly 1985 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Patrick RODRIGUEZ
-
Vit à :
RUMILLY, France
-
Né le :
24 juil. 1965 (56 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
SAP BASIS CONSULTANT
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2