Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Gonfreville-l'Orcher dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

Peggy BERTHELOT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Peggy BERTHELOT

  • Vit à :

    SAINT ROMAIN DE COLBOSC, France

  • Née le :

    5 déc. 1976 (45 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Estheticienne

  • Situation familiale :

    en union libre

  • Enfants :

    3

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Goûts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Fan de

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :
    Je rêve d'y aller :