Consultant IndÃ©pendant Biotech, Medtech / StratÃ©gie et Finance Plus de 100 entreprises accompagnÃ©es (Corporate Finance, Business & R&D Strategy, Tech Transfer, Licensing, M&A, Leasing, Real Estate...) Dr. Philippe BARTH MD MBA CEO & Founder PBA BIOTECH CONSULTING Corporate Strategy & Finance Tech Transfer & Business Development 12, rue du Lt-Col PrÃ©vost F-69006 - LYON Mobile : +33 (0) 622 2

Grants4od.fund - Senior Partner & Founder (Finance)

Lyon

Connecting ORPHAN DRUG DEVELOPERS (academic and industry) seeking FUNDING with PATIENTS ASSOCIATIONS and FOUNDATIONS operating worldwide in the field of RARE DISEASES. Website: http://grants4od.fund/