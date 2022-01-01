Election prÃ©sidentielle 2022

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Club Méditerranée

     -  NASSAU

    (Scuba Doctor) MEDECIN DE PLONGEE

    1981 - 1981

  • Bayer

     -  PUTEAUX 1981 - 1982

  • WELLCOME FRANCE

     -  Paris 1982 - 1984

  • LABORATOIRE GUERBET

     -  Aulnay sous bois 1984 - 1989

  • Merck Lipha (Merck Kgaa)

     -  LYON 1989 - 2000

  • SIPAREX  - Sr Biotech Investor (Autre)

     -  Lyon 2001 - 2003

  • BIOVISION  - Member of the Executive Board (Autre)

     -  Lyon 2003 - 2003

  • PBA BIOTECH CONSULTING SAS  - PrÃ©sident et Fondateur (Direction gÃ©nÃ©rale)

     -  Lyon

    Consultant IndÃ©pendant Biotech, Medtech / StratÃ©gie et Finance Plus de 100 entreprises accompagnÃ©es (Corporate Finance, Business & R&D Strategy, Tech Transfer, Licensing, M&A, Leasing, Real Estate...) Dr. Philippe BARTH MD MBA CEO & Founder PBA BIOTECH CONSULTING Corporate Strategy & Finance Tech Transfer & Business Development 12, rue du Lt-Col PrÃ©vost F-69006 - LYON Mobile : +33 (0) 622 2

    2003 - maintenant

  • Mellitech  - CEO - Pdt du Directoire (Autre)

     -  Grenoble

    Start-up Biotech - Diabete

    2006 - 2008

  • Hti Executive Search  - Senior Consultant (Ressources humaines)

     -  Paris

    Chasseur de tÃªtes - Recruteur

    2009 - 2012

  • Satt Sud Est  - Senior Business Development & Licensing Director (Autre)

     -  Marseille

    Dr Philippe BARTH, MD, MBA Senior Business Development & Licensing Director, Health & Life Technologies SATT South East 8 rue Sainte Barbe, 13001 Marseille, FRANCE +33 (0)7 77 08 09 66 cell +33 (0)4 13 24 66 21 tel +33 (0)4 91 31 71 77 fax philippe.barth sattse

    2012 - 2014

  • Grants4od.fund  - Senior Partner & Founder (Finance)

     -  Lyon

    Connecting ORPHAN DRUG DEVELOPERS (academic and industry) seeking FUNDING with PATIENTS ASSOCIATIONS and FOUNDATIONS operating worldwide in the field of RARE DISEASES. Website: http://grants4od.fund/

    2016 - 2017

Parcours club

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Philippe BARTH

  • Vit Ã  :

    LYON, France

  • NÃ© le :

    8 juin 1952 (69 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Consultant Biotech IndÃ©pendant

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    1

