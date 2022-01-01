RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã Lyon dimanche 10 avril Ã partir de 20 heures.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
école Maternelle Jenny Carcenac- Bougival 1956 - 1958
-
ECOLE PEINTRE GEROME- Bougival 1958 - 1963
-
Collège Saint-martin De France- Pontoise 1964 - 1971
-
Lycée Saint-martin De France- Pontoise 1966 - 1971
-
Université Pierre Et Marie Curie : Paris Vi- Paris 1971 - 1981
-
Hôpital Saint-antoine- Paris 1971 - 1979
-
CPA LYON- Lyon
Executive MBA de la Chambre de Commerce et d'Industrie de Lyon (depuis 2006 devenu l'eMBA de EM Lyon)1994 - 1995
Parcours entreprise
-
Club Méditerranée- NASSAU
(Scuba Doctor) MEDECIN DE PLONGEE1981 - 1981
-
Bayer- PUTEAUX 1981 - 1982
-
WELLCOME FRANCE- Paris 1982 - 1984
-
LABORATOIRE GUERBET- Aulnay sous bois 1984 - 1989
-
Merck Lipha (Merck Kgaa)- LYON 1989 - 2000
-
SIPAREX - Sr Biotech Investor (Autre)- Lyon 2001 - 2003
-
BIOVISION - Member of the Executive Board (Autre)- Lyon 2003 - 2003
-
PBA BIOTECH CONSULTING SAS - PrÃ©sident et Fondateur (Direction gÃ©nÃ©rale)- Lyon
Consultant IndÃ©pendant Biotech, Medtech / StratÃ©gie et Finance Plus de 100 entreprises accompagnÃ©es (Corporate Finance, Business & R&D Strategy, Tech Transfer, Licensing, M&A, Leasing, Real Estate...) Dr. Philippe BARTH MD MBA CEO & Founder PBA BIOTECH CONSULTING Corporate Strategy & Finance Tech Transfer & Business Development 12, rue du Lt-Col PrÃ©vost F-69006 - LYON Mobile : +33 (0) 622 22003 - maintenant
-
Mellitech - CEO - Pdt du Directoire (Autre)- Grenoble
Start-up Biotech - Diabete2006 - 2008
-
Hti Executive Search - Senior Consultant (Ressources humaines)- Paris
Chasseur de tÃªtes - Recruteur2009 - 2012
-
Satt Sud Est - Senior Business Development & Licensing Director (Autre)- Marseille
Dr Philippe BARTH, MD, MBA Senior Business Development & Licensing Director, Health & Life Technologies SATT South East 8 rue Sainte Barbe, 13001 Marseille, FRANCE +33 (0)7 77 08 09 66 cell +33 (0)4 13 24 66 21 tel +33 (0)4 91 31 71 77 fax philippe.barth sattse2012 - 2014
-
Grants4od.fund - Senior Partner & Founder (Finance)- Lyon
Connecting ORPHAN DRUG DEVELOPERS (academic and industry) seeking FUNDING with PATIENTS ASSOCIATIONS and FOUNDATIONS operating worldwide in the field of RARE DISEASES. Website: http://grants4od.fund/2016 - 2017
Parcours club
-
GOLF DE MIONNAY- Mionnay 1989 - 1990
-
GOLF CLUB DU BEAUJOLAIS- Lucenay 1991 - 2000
-
GOLF CLUB DE LYON- Villette d'anthon
https://www.golfclubdelyon.com/fr/2001 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Philippe BARTH
-
Vit Ã :
LYON, France
-
NÃ© le :
8 juin 1952 (69 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Consultant Biotech IndÃ©pendant
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
