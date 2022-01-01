RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Plaissan
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE SAINT LOUIS- Tourcoing 1959 - 1962
Collège Charles Péguy- Tourcoing 1963 - 1965
Lycée Industriel Et Commercial Privé- Tourcoing 1965 - 1968
Lycée Industriel Et Commercial Privé- Tourcoing 2010 - 2011
Parcours militaire
Ba188- Djibouti 1968 - 1969
BASE AERIENNE DE DJIBOUTI- Cambrai 1968 - 1969
Parcours entreprise
VELEC SEFAT- Tourcoing 1970 - 1972
Michelin- ROUBAIX 1972 - 1972
La Redoute- ROUBAIX 1973 - 1973
Alcatel (Alcatel Lucent)- MARCQ EN BAROEUL 1973 - 1974
Rank Xerox (Xerox)- NEUVILLE EN FERRAIN 1975 - 1989
SIRX - Formateur (Autre)- Neuville en ferrain 1975 - 1989
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Pierre CERMAK
Vit à :
PLAISSAN, France
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
A vaincre sans péril on triomphe sans gloire
mais c'est tellemnt plus facile ....
Profession :
Retraité
Situation familiale :
divorcé(e)
Enfants :
3