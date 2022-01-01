Priscille LE ROY (AILLAUD) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE BLOSSIERES- Troyes 1975 - 1980
-
Collège Jacobins- Troyes 1981 - 1986
-
Lycée Libergier- Reims 1986 - 1989
-
Lycée Marie Curie- Marseille 1989 - 1993
Parcours entreprise
-
Laboratoire Defez - Technicienne de laboratoire (Technique)- Marignane 1994 - 1995
-
Laboratoire Labs Nice - Technicienne en cytogÃ©nÃ©tique (Technique)- Nice 1995 - 1997
-
Efs Alpes Méditerranée - Technicienne de laboratoire (Technique)- Marseille 1999 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Priscille LE ROY (AILLAUD)
-
Vit Ã :
MARIGNANE, France
-
NÃ©e le :
30 oct. 1969 (53 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
THECNICIENNE DE LABORATOIRE
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Priscille LE ROY (AILLAUD) a reconnu Eric BOURDY sur la photo 1ère F7
-
Priscille LE ROY (AILLAUD) a reconnu Isabelle OUASTI (CHARLES) sur la photo 1ère F7
-
Priscille LE ROY (AILLAUD) a reconnu Lydia RUCHE (GODAILLIER) sur la photo 1ère F7
-
Priscille LE ROY (AILLAUD) a reconnu Sylvie POLEGGI (ROY) sur la photo Fête de fin d'année
-
Priscille LE ROY (AILLAUD) a reconnu Priscille LE ROY (AILLAUD) sur la photo Fête de fin d'année
-
Priscille LE ROY (AILLAUD) a reconnu Karine MARCHAND sur la photo inernat 88
-
Priscille LE ROY (AILLAUD) a reconnu Priscille LE ROY (AILLAUD) sur la photo inernat 88
-
Priscille LE ROY (AILLAUD) a reconnu Cornelie HAVET (DUPONT) sur la photo inernat 88
-
Priscille LE ROY (AILLAUD) a reconnu Isabelle OUASTI (CHARLES) sur la photo inernat 88
-
Priscille LE ROY (AILLAUD) a ajoutÃ© ECOLE BLOSSIERES Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Priscille LE ROY (AILLAUD) a ajoutÃ© Laboratoire Defez Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Priscille LE ROY (AILLAUD) a ajoutÃ© Collège Jacobins Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Priscille LE ROY (AILLAUD) a ajoutÃ© Lycée Marie Curie Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Priscille LE ROY (AILLAUD) a ajoutÃ© Lycée Libergier Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Priscille LE ROY (AILLAUD) a ajoutÃ© Laboratoire Labs Nice Ã son parcours professionnel