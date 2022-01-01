RaphaÃ«l FLORES est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
école Maternelle- Izon 1980 - 1983
Ecole Primaire (Izon)- Izon 1983 - 1988
Collège Max Linder- Saint loubes 1988 - 1993
Lycée Professionnel Régional Industriel Et Hôtelier J. Monnet- Libourne 1993 - 1995
Cfa De L'industrie- Bruges 1995 - 1999
Parcours entreprise
CEVA SANTE ANIMALE - Technicien (Technique)- Libourne
Technicien de Maintenance de Production1995 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :RaphaÃ«l FLORES
Vit Ã :
IZON, France
NÃ© le :
9 nov. 1977 (44 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Technicien de maintenance
Situation familiale :
cÃ©libataire
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
