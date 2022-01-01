Raphael FRANCESCHINI est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecoles Quartier Du Parc Aux Lievres- Evry 1976 - 1980
Ecole La Clery (Ferrieres)- Ferrieres 1981 - 1985
COLLEGE MIXTE DE FERRIERES- Ferrieres 1986 - 1988
CFA CHARLES PEGUY- Orleans 1989 - 1991
Parcours militaire
Parcours entreprise
Transport Jamet- Souppes sur loing 2005 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Raphael FRANCESCHINI
Vit à :
AMILLY, France
Né le :
15 juin 1973 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
