Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE LESSEPS- Paris 1976 - 1981
-
Collège Jean Perrin- Paris 1982 - 1986
-
Lycée Hélène Boucher- Paris 1986 - 1990
-
Université Pantheon-sorbonne : Paris I- Paris
Deug d'économie Licence & Maitrise d'économie internationale1990 - 1994
-
Institut D'administration Des Entreprises- Montpellier
DESS Carrières technico-commerciales de l'Informatique1994 - 1995
Parcours militaire
-
Commandement Des Télécommunications Et Des Systèmes D'information De La Far- Maisons laffitte
Informaticien : responsable du réseau Novell et développement/maintenance d'une application métier Dbase1995 - 1996
Parcours entreprise
-
CCMX - Ingénieur commercial (Commercial)- Paris 1997 - 2001
-
AS GROUPE - Ingénieur commercial (Commercial)- Paris 2001 - 2005
-
ASI INFORMATIQUE - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Saint herblain
Responsable de l'entité ASI Décisionnel Ouest2006 - 2015
-
KEYRUS - Responsable commercial (Commercial)- Rennes 2015 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Rodolphe RAIMBAULT
-
Vit à :
TREILLIERES, France
-
Né en :
1971 (51 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Bonjour !
N'hésitez pas à me donner des nouvelles.
A bientôtRodolphe
Profession :
Responsable commercial
Situation familiale :
pacsé(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
