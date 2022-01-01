Election prÃ©sidentielle 2022

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours militaire

  • 74°ra  - 74Ã‰ME RA (QUARTIER MAUD'HUY & HATRY) TRANSMETTEUR GRAPHISTE

     -  Belfort 1973 - 1974

Parcours entreprise

  • Sedco-forex  - Plancher de forage - administratif - material man - bureau d'Ã©tudes (Technique)

     -  Montrouge 1975 - 2003

  • FOREX NEPTUNE  - Administratif - material man (Technique)

     -  Paris 1975 - 1981

  • Sedco Forex (Schlumberger Limited)

     -  MONTROUGE 1980 - 1980

  • CEA  - Gestion chantier plareforme de forage (Technique)

     -  Mururoa 1981 - 1990

  • Sedco Forex Schulmberger  - Material man (Technique)

     -  Billere 1981 - 1990

  • TRANSOCEAN SEDCO FOREX  - Bureau d'Etudes, Documentation, Archivage, Adjoint IngÃ©nieur QualitÃ©... (Technique)

     -  Montrouge

    Cadre, IngÃ©nieur Maison, Engieneering

    1991 - 2003

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Roland GASPARD

  • Vit Ã  :

    BLOIS, France

  • NÃ© le :

    18 sept. 1950 (71 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Roland GASPARD
    Mes passions: Auteur Compositeur Interprète - Poésie - Peinture...
    Mes recueils de poésie chez Edilivre: "De la pensée à la rose", "De l'Accent à la Phrase..."... "De la Prose à la Rime", "De l'Arthrose à l'Infirme". Mon livre pour Ados: roman d'Aventures et de Sciences-Fiction: "La Conquête du Cosmos" également édité chez Edilivre. http://www.edilivre.com/auteurs/roland-gaspard-6118.html http://www.edilivre.com/catalogsearch/result/?q=%22roland%20gaspard%22 YouTube chaîne de : TheGagaRoro [Site Web YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/user/TheGagaroro ] (Site Web Personnel: http://ppm.blog4ever.com )

  • Situation familiale :

    veuf(ve)

  • Enfants :

    2

