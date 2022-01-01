RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã Blois dimanche 10 avril Ã partir de 20 heures.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Lycée Marcelin Berthelot- Toulouse 1960 - 1971
-
IUT MESURES PHYSIQUES - DUT Technicien SupÃ©rieur (Technique)- Toulouse
Physique, Chimie1972 - 1973
-
Université Paul Sabatier : Toulouse Iii- Toulouse 1972 - 1973
Parcours militaire
-
74°ra - 74Ã‰ME RA (QUARTIER MAUD'HUY & HATRY) TRANSMETTEUR GRAPHISTE- Belfort 1973 - 1974
Parcours entreprise
-
Sedco-forex - Plancher de forage - administratif - material man - bureau d'Ã©tudes (Technique)- Montrouge 1975 - 2003
-
FOREX NEPTUNE - Administratif - material man (Technique)- Paris 1975 - 1981
-
Sedco Forex (Schlumberger Limited)- MONTROUGE 1980 - 1980
-
CEA - Gestion chantier plareforme de forage (Technique)- Mururoa 1981 - 1990
-
Sedco Forex Schulmberger - Material man (Technique)- Billere 1981 - 1990
-
TRANSOCEAN SEDCO FOREX - Bureau d'Etudes, Documentation, Archivage, Adjoint IngÃ©nieur QualitÃ©... (Technique)- Montrouge
Cadre, IngÃ©nieur Maison, Engieneering1991 - 2003
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Roland GASPARD
-
Vit Ã :
BLOIS, France
-
NÃ© le :
18 sept. 1950 (71 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Roland GASPARD
Mes passions: Auteur Compositeur Interprète - Poésie - Peinture...
Mes recueils de poésie chez Edilivre: "De la pensée à la rose", "De l'Accent à la Phrase..."... "De la Prose à la Rime", "De l'Arthrose à l'Infirme". Mon livre pour Ados: roman d'Aventures et de Sciences-Fiction: "La Conquête du Cosmos" également édité chez Edilivre. http://www.edilivre.com/auteurs/roland-gaspard-6118.html http://www.edilivre.com/catalogsearch/result/?q=%22roland%20gaspard%22 YouTube chaîne de : TheGagaRoro [Site Web YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/user/TheGagaroro ] (Site Web Personnel: http://ppm.blog4ever.com )
Situation familiale :
veuf(ve)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
