Sandrine DUBRUQUE (BERNARD) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE NOTRE DAME IMMACULEE- Tourcoing 1983 - 1991
-
Collège Notre-dame Immaculée- Tourcoing 1991 - 1996
-
Lycée Industriel Et Commercial Privé- Tourcoing 1997 - 1999
-
Lycée Industriel Et Commercial Privé- Tourcoing 1999 - 2001
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Sandrine DUBRUQUE (BERNARD)
-
Vit à :
WANEL, France
-
Née le :
17 sept. 1980 (41 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Employee gestion sociale
Situation familiale :
marié(e)