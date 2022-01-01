Sebastiano AMATO est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE MONTESQUIEU- Tourcoing 1985 - 1989
-
Collège Cardinal Liénart- Tourcoing 1989 - 1996
-
Lycée Professionnel Colbert- Tourcoing 1996 - 1996
Parcours club
-
SAINT MICHEL TOURCOING- Tourcoing 1990 - 1993
Parcours entreprise
-
La Redoute- TOURCOING 1999 - 2004
-
CHOYO- Tourcoing 2004 - 2005
-
Fabbio Lucci- Narbonne 2005 - 2006
-
Maxi Toys- Rivesaltes 2007 - 2008
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Sebastiano AMATO
-
Vit à :
SALEILLES, France
-
Né le :
28 août 1978 (43 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
pacsé(e)
Aucune information disponible