Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Collège Louis Pasteur- La chapelle saint mesmin 1985 - 1989
LYCEE PROFESSIONNEL PAUL GAUGUIN- La source 1989 - 1993
Lycée Professionnel Sonia Delaunay- Blois 1993 - 1995
Parcours entreprise
Caroll International A Ascoux- Ascoux 1998 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :StÃ©phanie REGNAULT
Vit Ã :
ENGENVILLE, France
NÃ©e en :
1974 (48 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Stéphanie vous souhaite la bienvenue
Profession :
PrÃ©paratrice de commandes, caroll internationnal
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
StÃ©phanie REGNAULT a reconnu Davy JALLET sur la photo 3°4