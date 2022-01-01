RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT Le rÃ©sultat du bac Ã Champs-sur-MarneLe rÃ©sultat du brevet Ã Champs-sur-Marne
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE DOCTEUR ROUX- Chelles 1983 - 1991
-
Collège Beau Soleil- Chelles 1991 - 1995
-
Lycée Gaston Bachelard- Chelles 1995 - 2000
Parcours entreprise
-
Alcatel Optronics (Alcatel Lucent) - ContrÃ´le qualitÃ© techno laser (Production)- NOZAY 2000 - 2001
-
Projixi Europe - Consultant IT (Informatique)- Boulogne billancourt 2001 - 2018
-
Total - IT Project Manager (Informatique)- 2018 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Sylvain LAHAYE
-
Vit Ã :
CHAMPS-SUR-MARNE, France
-
NÃ© en :
1980 (43 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Reponsable informatique
Situation familiale :
fiancÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
-
-
-
