Résultats examens 2023

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT Le rÃ©sultat du bac Ã  Champs-sur-MarneLe rÃ©sultat du brevet Ã  Champs-sur-Marne

Sylvain LAHAYE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Sylvain LAHAYE

  • Vit Ã  :

    CHAMPS-SUR-MARNE, France

  • NÃ© en :

    1980 (43 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Reponsable informatique

  • Situation familiale :

    fiancÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :