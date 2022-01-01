Thierry AURIAC est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Primaire (Bassan)- Bassan 1983 - 1990
-
Lycée Saint- Joseph- Aurillac
1998 a 2000 bep vam 2000 à 2003 bac préstation de service1999 - 2004
Parcours club
-
HBCA- Aurillac
PIVOT1997 - 2008
Parcours de vacances
-
CCAS- Seignosse 1999 - 1999
Parcours entreprise
-
Würth - VRP (Commercial)- ERSTEIN 2004 - 2007
-
SEM ANGLES AURILLAC - AGENT TECHNICO COMMERCIAL (Commercial)- Aurillac
COMMERCIAL CANTAL LOT CORREZE ACTIVITER CHARPENTIER COUVREUR2007 - maintenant
-
ZOLPAN DANCER SAS- Aurillac 2009 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Thierry AURIAC
-
Vit à :
AURILLAC, France
-
Né le :
10 août 1981 (40 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
COUCOU
Profession :
Agent technico commercial
Situation familiale :
fiancé(e)