Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE MATERNELLE DE SAINT AUGUSTIN- Saint augustin 1977 - 1980
Ecole De La Mairie (Saint Augustin)- Saint augustin 1980 - 1984
Collège Louise Michel- Faremoutiers 1984 - 1988
Lycée Sainte-geneviève- Meaux 1988 - 1991
Université Paris1 Panthéon-sorbonne - Tolbiac- Paris 1991 - 1996
TOLBIAC- Paris 1991 - 1994
Parcours entreprise
Chmvsm 94 ("les Bagaudes")- Marolles en brie 1999 - 2011
Haras De La Jonchère - Responsable PÃ©dagogique- Lesigny 2011 - 2018
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Thomas ALARCON
NÃ© en :
1974 (48 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Salut à tous!
Si l'un(e) d'entre vous me reconnait ou si mon profil/parcours vous suggère des questions : n'hésitez pas à me laisser un message. J'y répondrai avec plaisir!
A bientôt
Profession :
Moniteur d'equitation / Chef de piste/CrÃ©ateur de jeux
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Argentine - Barbade - Belgique - BrÃ©sil - Cambodge - Espagne - Ã‰tats-Unis - France - - Malaisie - Maroc - RÃ©publique Dominicaine - RÃ©publique du Costa Rica - Tunisie
Afrique du Sud - Canada - Chili - Chine - Ã‰thiopie - Inde - Islande - Italie - Japon - Jordanie - Kenya - Laos - Liban - Madagascar - Nouvelle-ZÃ©lande - Portugal - PÃ©rou - ThaÃ¯lande - ViÃªt Nam
