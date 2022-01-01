Cathy GAVANT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Victor Hugo (Saint Genis Les Ollieres)- Saint genis les ollieres 1972 - 1978
-
Collège Jean Rostand- Craponne 1978 - 1982
-
Lycée Saint-just- Lyon 1982 - 1985
-
LA FAVORITE- Lyon 1985 - 1987
-
Université Vauban- Nimes 2003 - 2006
Parcours de vacances
-
C.l.j. Saint- Raphael !!!!!- Saint raphael 1986 - 1990
Parcours club
-
Association Pour Une Meilleur Citoyenneté- Nimes 1994 - 2000
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Cathy GAVANT
-
Vit à :
TRESQUES, France
-
Née en :
1968 (54 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Commerçante
Situation familiale :
pacsé(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Cathy GAVANT a ajouté Association Pour Une Meilleur Citoyenneté à son parcours sportif
-
Cathy GAVANT a reconnu Nathalie TURBAN (GUGLIELMETTO) sur la photo CP
-
Cathy GAVANT a reconnu Cathy GAVANT sur la photo CP
-
Cathy GAVANT a reconnu Cathy GAVANT sur la photo CE1
-
Cathy GAVANT a reconnu Cathy GAVANT sur la photo CE1
-
Cathy GAVANT a reconnu Cathy GAVANT sur la photo CM1