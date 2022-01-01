Cedric BOESSY est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE HENRI DELAUNAY- Orry la ville 1983 - 1988
Collège Du Servois- La chapelle en serval 1988 - 1989
Collège Saint-dominique- Mortefontaine 1989 - 1993
Lycée Hugues Capet- Senlis 1994 - 1997
Cfa De L'aforp Vallée De Oise- Senlis 1999 - 2001
Parcours entreprise
SOLAUFIL MECAPLAST - Informaticien (Informatique)- Crepy en valois 1999 - 2001
BUTAGAZ - Informaticien (Informatique)- Levallois perret 2002 - 2006
RASTELLO BUTAGAZ - Informaticien (Informatique)- Cergy 2003 - 2004
BUTAGAZ - Informaticien (Informatique)- Lyon 2005 - 2006
Psa - Peugeot Citroën - Informaticien (Informatique)- CERGY 2006 - 2006
Alstom - Informaticien (Informatique)- LA COURNEUVE 2006 - 2007
Accenture Technology Solutions (Accenture) - Informaticien (Informatique)- CHATILLON 2007 - 2007
HSBC - Développeur informatique (Informatique)- PARIS 2009 - 2009
Nsa - Développeur informatique (Informatique)- Maisons alfort 2009 - 2009
3m Company- CERGY 2010 - 2010
Cnp Assurances- PARIS 2011 - 2011
DIRECT MEDICA- Boulogne billancourt 2011 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Cedric BOESSY
Vit à :
CORMEILLES EN PARISIS, France
Né le :
8 févr. 1978 (44 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Bonne année 2010+1+1
http://maslowprod.free.fr ouArray. et un petit nouveau: http://www.cboessy.com/
En tout cas "copains d'avant" pour les vidéos, c'est mieux que les rapias de FaceB....
Profession :
Ingenieur d'etudes
Situation familiale :
célibataire