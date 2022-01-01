David FONTENEAU est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Sainte Radegonde (Haute Goulaine)- Haute goulaine 1984 - 1986
-
ECOLE SAINT MARTIN- Vertou 1986 - 1990
-
ECOLE SAINT JOSEPH- Vertou 1990 - 1992
-
Collège Saint-blaise- Vertou 1992 - 1997
-
Lycée La Herdrie- Basse goulaine
Lycéen en Bac STT1997 - 2000
-
Lycée Joubert- Ancenis
Etudiant en Bts Comptabilité Gestion2000 - 2003
-
Lycée Saint-pierre De La Joliverie- Saint sebastien sur loire
Etudiant en DECF2003 - 2005
-
Lycée La Herdrie- Basse goulaine 2011 - 2012
Parcours club
-
LA VAILLANTE- Vertou
Gymnaste et entraineur section jeune poussins1988 - 2005
Parcours entreprise
-
France Boissons Rhône Alpes - Comptable (Comptabilité)- Lyon 2005 - 2009
-
ASSOCIATION ARALIS - Comptable (Comptabilité)- Lyon 2009 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :David FONTENEAU
-
Vit à :
France
-
Né le :
3 nov. 1981 (40 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Comptable
Situation familiale :
fiancé(e)
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Belgique - Espagne - France - - Luxembourg - Royaume-Uni - Suisse
-
David FONTENEAU a reconnu David FONTENEAU sur la photo DECF V1
-
David FONTENEAU a reconnu David FONTENEAU sur la photo CE2
-
David FONTENEAU a reconnu David FONTENEAU sur la photo Grande section A
-
David FONTENEAU a reconnu David FONTENEAU sur la photo BTS 2
-
David FONTENEAU a reconnu David FONTENEAU sur la photo TER 11 CG
-
David FONTENEAU a reconnu David FONTENEAU sur la photo CM.2 M.Bouanchaud