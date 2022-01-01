RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã SavonniÃ¨res dimanche 10 avril Ã partir de 20 heures.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Maternelle Victor Hugo- Grande synthe 1979 - 1983
école De Musique- Grande synthe 1981 - 1992
ECOLE JACQUES PREVERT- Grande synthe 1983 - 1987
Collège Anne Frank- Grande synthe 1987 - 1991
Conservatoire Du Xème Arrondissement- Paris 1989 - 1993
ECOLE NATIONALE DE MUSIQUE- Calais 1991 - 1993
Ecole Nationale De Musique Créteil- Creteil 1993 - 1996
Ecole Supérieure De Batterie Dante Agostini- Paris 1998 - 1999
Parcours associatif
Harmonie Batterie Municipale (Hbm)- Grande synthe 1983 - 1991
Les Tambours De 89 (A.i.e.f.t - Association Internationale De L'école Française Du Tambour)- Saint brieuc 1990 - maintenant
Les Tambours De 89 Nord- Pas- De- Calais- Grande synthe 1991 - 2001
Hbm Dunkerque Petite-synthe- Petite synthe 1992 - 1993
Karaté Club De Savonnières- Savonnieres 2002 - 2003
LES TAMBOURS TOURANGEAUX- Savonnieres 2004 - maintenant
Parcours club
Tambours 89- Grande synthe 1991 - 2000
CONSERVATOIRE DE MUSIQUE ET DANSE- Creteil 1992 - 1996
-
CONSERVATOIRE DE MUSIQUE- Creteil 1992 - 1996
Parcours militaire
Musique Du 8e Rt- Suresnes 1994 - 1995
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :David LEFEBVRE
Vit Ã :
SAVONNIERES, France
NÃ© le :
2 janv. 1975 (47 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Bonjour !!!
Profession :
Musicien
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
