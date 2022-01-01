Election prÃ©sidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã  SavonniÃ¨res dimanche 10 avril Ã  partir de 20 heures.

David LEFEBVRE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours associatif

Parcours club

Parcours militaire

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    David LEFEBVRE

  • Vit Ã  :

    SAVONNIERES, France

  • NÃ© le :

    2 janv. 1975 (47 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Bonjour !!!

  • Profession :

    Musicien

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    Instruments de musique

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Lectures

    Fan de

    Voitures

    Voyages